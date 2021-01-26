Summer is coming as cricket leagues announce fixtures for 2021 season

Published: 10:47 AM January 26, 2021

Eaton Socon celebrate a wicket on their way to victory in the National Village Cup in 2020 against Liphook & Ripsley. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Snow may be on the ground now but thoughts are already turning to balmy sunny days and the sound of leather on willow after the release of the fixtures for the 2021 Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Premier League.

Division One kicks things off on April 24, one week before the rest of the league takes to the field.

St Ives & Warboys Cricket Club before their victory over Histon in the 2020 Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One play-off final. - Credit: ST IVES & WARBOYS CC

St Ives Town & Warboys will start at home with a game against Foxton while Eaton Socon hit the road and a trip to Wisbech Town.

And the pair clash in an early Hunts Post derby, Eaton Socon's Peppercorns Lane home the venue on May 1.

St Ives & Warboys on their way to victory over Histon in the 2020 Cambs & Hunts Premier League play-off final. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

The return comes on June 26 while the season ends on August 21 with St Ives & Warboys at home to Ramsay and Eaton Socon hosting Stamford Town.

In Division Two Huntingdon & District start on May 1 against Saffron Walden seconds at their King George's Field home.

Action from Huntingdon & District's clash with Kimbolton in 2019. - Credit: DUNCAN LAMONT

Their first away trip is a week later at Kimbolton and they finish the campaign on the road at Castor & Ailsworth on August 28.

Eaton Socon's second team start against Godolphin at their Newmarket home in Division Three while their counterparts at St Ives & Warboys have to wait a week, beginning their campaign in Junior Division Two North at Over on May 8.

Over in the Huntingdonshire County Cricket League, Godmanchester Town open up their Division One season with the short trip to derby rivals Buckden on May 1.

Sawtry go to Ickwell on the same day and Upwood are at Burghley Park.

Godmanchester host Upwood on the final day of the season while Buckden are at home to Barnack and Sawtry head north to Hampton.

In Division Three Little Paxton play host to Sheikh on week one while their final game of the season is at Upwood seconds.

The draw for the National Village Cup will take place next month with the first tie scheduled for April 25.

Last year Eaton Socon reached the quarter-finals before losing to Redbourn of Hertfordshire.