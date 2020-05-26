The governing body has launched a nationwide campaign entitled ‘Together Through This Test’ to highlight the work being done in response to the health crisis and the resources available to the public.

Cricket lovers from across the country have already taken part in 200 initiatives during lockdown, including long-distance charity runs, food deliveries and telephone support services for those who are isolated.

Guidance is now also being given on the use of outdoor facilities and the management of health and safety for vacant or low occupancy buildings or spaces at recreational grounds.

These highlight the key considerations and actions needed to help prevent further infection and transmission of the virus and are aimed at all clubs, venue providers, facilities managers and others responsible for managing such areas at grounds and venues.

With play remaining on hold this summer, clubs are also being offered help and support from NatWest.

Noting how they are a huge part of a local community and play a vital role in keeping morale high, balancing the needs of members and the impact on clubs, the tips include offering flexibility with regards to membership payments due to reduced income.

“Thinking about how they can structure payments over time to help members stay involved with the club can have longer term benefits that should be considered,” said a statement.

“Another consideration is a second-hand kit sale. Cost of new equipment can be pricey so if there are any members not returning or buying new kit for the season, that ay help reduce the cost of playing and keep members at the club.”

The NatWest Club Cricket Finance Guide is set to launch in the coming weeks to help clubs keep their finances in a healthy state for the years to come.

For now, clubs can visit cambscricket.org.uk to find links to their specific Covid-19 information.