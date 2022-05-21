Consistent Carp catches delights Cambridgeshire anglers

The Carp fishing of late has been consistently good with lots of anglers enjoying good catches.

Gareth Brown had an excellent hit of fish, landing four to over 20lb on his club water in Sawtry. Stickybaits peach and pepper pop ups worked very well for him.

Martyn Lowe has had a difficult spring on his syndicate lake but has now started to get to grips with it after landing two Mirror Carps, leading him closer to his target fish for the year.

Chris Brittain finally managed a much-needed fishing trip and returned after landing several species including a Sturgeon, a few Mirror Carp, and a Crucian Carp.

Paul Sellens has been at it again too with an Carp weighing in at just over 21lb. Once again, his usual approach of a PCF Snowman fished over St Ives Tackle Shop's hemp and maize mix worked a treat for him.

