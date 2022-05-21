Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

Consistent Carp catches delights Cambridgeshire anglers

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:00 AM May 21, 2022
Paul Sellen shows off his 21lb-plus Carp.

Paul Sellen shows off his 21lb-plus Carp. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

The Carp fishing of late has been consistently good with lots of anglers enjoying good catches.

Gareth Brown had an excellent hit of fish, landing four to over 20lb on his club water in Sawtry. Stickybaits peach and pepper pop ups worked very well for him.

Martyn Lowe has had a difficult spring on his syndicate lake but has now started to get to grips with it after landing two Mirror Carps, leading him closer to his target fish for the year.

Chris Brittain finally managed a much-needed fishing trip and returned after landing several species including a Sturgeon, a few Mirror Carp, and a Crucian Carp.

Paul Sellens has been at it again too with an Carp weighing in at just over 21lb. Once again, his usual approach of a PCF Snowman fished over St Ives Tackle Shop's hemp and maize mix worked a treat for him.

For more information on the fishing available in the area, then feel free to call in to St Ives Tackle Shop at Houghton Hill and speak to one of the staff.

Alternatively you can call 01480 468196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

Angling
St Ives News

Don't Miss

A generic stock photo of police tape at a crime scene in Liverpool.

Cambs Live News

Boys, 13 and 17 killed in horror BMW crash near A47 in Peterborough

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Brothers Luke (17) and Lewis (13) Smith were killed in a crash near Peterborough on Saturday (May 14).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to brothers, 13 and 17, killed in horror BMW crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Michael Maher and Sammi Laidlaw outside the High Court in London on April 7.

Judge makes contempt of court ruling against Camp Beagle protesters

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The new mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, alongside the new deputy mayor, Cllr Audrey McAdam.

Local Election 2022

New mayor of Huntingdon unveiled at annual town council meeting

Alexander Gilham

person