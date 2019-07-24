The two-day St Neots Rowing Club event is one of the biggest and most popular on the rowing calendar, attracting clubs from all over the UK, and it promises lots of fun for competitors and spectators alike. Racing begins at 8.30am on Saturday over a 1,000m course on the River Great Ouse. Heats take place throughout the day for everyone from single scullers to coxed eights, in categories from beginners to elite for men, women, junior, masters and mixed crews. Winners progress to finals right up until early evening, which often provide lots of outstanding racing cheered on by large crowds. The action then continues on the Sunday over a shorter 500m course. The event is organised by a committee of members at St Neots Rowing Club, led by Dominie Clarke, who said: