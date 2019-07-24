The two-day St Neots Rowing Club event is one of the biggest and most popular on the rowing calendar, attracting clubs from all over the UK, and it promises lots of fun for competitors and spectators alike.

Racing begins at 8.30am on Saturday over a 1,000m course on the River Great Ouse.

Heats take place throughout the day for everyone from single scullers to coxed eights, in categories from beginners to elite for men, women, junior, masters and mixed crews.

You may also want to watch:

Winners progress to finals right up until early evening, which often provide lots of outstanding racing cheered on by large crowds. The action then continues on the Sunday over a shorter 500m course.

The event is organised by a committee of members at St Neots Rowing Club, led by Dominie Clarke, who said: "We are extremely proud that rowers travel the length of the country to race at St Neots.

"It's always a fantastic event and we welcome everyone to come and join the festivities."

Attractions away from the river include a beer tent, hot food and drinks, ice creams and lots of home-made cakes!

There will also be stands representing local groups and rowing companies, and even one or two rowing machines for those inspired to have a go after watching the action on the water.