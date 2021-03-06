News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Priory Parkside Colts FC is our Club of the Week.

Name Of The Club: Priory Parkside Colts FC.

What Do You Do: Youth Football Club catering for Mixed Mini Soccer (ages 5-8); Youth Teams (ages 7-16) FA Wildcats (girls only ages 5-12); Puma’s (Players with additional needs ages 5+)
Futsal development (ages 10 to adults).

Where Do You Meet: Priory Park, St Neots.

How Can People Get Involved – We are always looking for coaches and managers.

Do Members Need Special Equipment : No.

History: Priory Parkside FC is one of the oldest and biggest clubs in the area and was founded in 1978 when a group of parents in St Neots, formed one team to play in the Cambridge & District Colts league. We now have 14 teams, playing in the various leagues around the district. In addition to our regular teams we also hold mini soccer fun sessions, for children aged four to eight.  In its 40 year history, more than 10,000 youngsters have played for the club. 

Contact: www.prioryparksidefc.com.
 

