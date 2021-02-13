News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Our Club: Sawtry Wildcats Girls Football Centre

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM February 13, 2021   
The Sawtry Wildcats are happy to welcome new members to the centre.

NAME: Sawtry Girls Football Centre

BACKGROUND: Set up for girls aged from five to 11 years who want to play football in an organised, fun and engaging environment with FA qualified coaches leading the sessions.

FACILITIES: Sessions take place on Sundays between 11am and midday at Sawtry Leisure Centre.

COST: An initial trial session will be free of charge and then £3 per session after that.

MORE:  Sawtry Wildcats provides the perfect setting for girls to meet new friends, build confidence and stay active. All experiences and abilities are welcome.

INFO: To register for Wildcats, sign up online at: www.faevents.thefa.com/book or contact the club at the Sawtry Wildcats Facebook page.

If you would like your club or group to feature in Club of the Week, email: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk

