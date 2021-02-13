Our Club: Sawtry Wildcats Girls Football Centre
- Credit: SAWTRY WILDCATS
NAME: Sawtry Girls Football Centre
BACKGROUND: Set up for girls aged from five to 11 years who want to play football in an organised, fun and engaging environment with FA qualified coaches leading the sessions.
FACILITIES: Sessions take place on Sundays between 11am and midday at Sawtry Leisure Centre.
COST: An initial trial session will be free of charge and then £3 per session after that.
MORE: Sawtry Wildcats provides the perfect setting for girls to meet new friends, build confidence and stay active. All experiences and abilities are welcome.
INFO: To register for Wildcats, sign up online at: www.faevents.thefa.com/book or contact the club at the Sawtry Wildcats Facebook page.
If you would like your club or group to feature in Club of the Week, email: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk
