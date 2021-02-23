Published: 5:00 PM February 23, 2021

Background: Formed in 2014 in a village that had not seen competitive football for young people for many years. Parents realised that this was a great opportunity to develop a team that would give young people the chance to improve general fitness and improve mental well-being. From that very first day the club has grown and developed into a well respected part of the local community. Local villagers come and support the boys when playing, often taking time out from a dog walk to reminisce on childhood dreams of scoring the winning goal at the world cup or remembering the time they graced the same playing surface.

What Do They Do: Provide youth football for Kimbolton and surrounding areas. We have around 80 players playing competitively and around another 20 that are developing skills under the FA wildcat programme.

Facilities: We play at Pound Lane in Kimbolton. We are lucky to have a wonderful playing surface where the young people in the area can develop and improve.

Cost: Variable between seasons. Wildcats sessions are free.

Contact: www.kimboltontowncolts.co.uk

