Club of the Week: Kimbolton Town Colts

Debbie Davies

Published: 5:00 PM February 23, 2021   
Kimbolton Colts U-14 Team.

Background: Formed in 2014 in a village that had not seen competitive football for young people for many years. Parents realised that this was a great opportunity to develop a team that would give young people the chance to improve general fitness and improve mental well-being. From that very first day the club has grown and developed into a well respected part of the local community. Local villagers come and support the boys when playing, often taking time out from a dog walk to reminisce on childhood dreams of scoring the winning goal at the world cup or remembering the time they graced the same playing surface. 

What Do They Do: Provide youth football for Kimbolton and surrounding areas. We have around 80 players playing competitively and around another 20 that are developing skills under the FA wildcat programme. 

Facilities: We play at Pound Lane in Kimbolton. We are lucky to have a wonderful playing surface where the young people in the area can develop and improve. 

Cost: Variable between seasons. Wildcats sessions are free.

Contact: www.kimboltontowncolts.co.uk

INFO: If you would like your club to appear in Club of the Week, contact Debbie Davies at: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

