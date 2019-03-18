John Uff continued his rich vein of form with third place at the Long Sutton 10k in a time of 35.34 which also earned top spot in the M35-39 section.

Rob Farrant was one place back in fourth overall in 37.11 and took the M45-49 spoils while Shelley Duffy enjoyed double success.

She was the first female finisher in 41.41 and therefore also took the honours in her F40-44 section.

Jackie Wren, second in the F55-59 category in 52.04, also ran well.

The club’s legendary husband and wife duo enjoyed victories at the Oundle 20-mile event.

David Newton was the leading man in the M70-74 age group with a 2:46.48 effort while Annette Newton led the way at F65-69 level in 2:57.21.

Simon Moore was third in the M45-49 bracket in 2:23.12 which also secured 29th place overall.