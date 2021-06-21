St Ives schoolboy looking to claim national title with Kettering Town

Published: 7:00 AM June 21, 2021

A schoolboy for St Ives has just completed a tremendous season at one of non-league football's most famous clubs.

Cian Kelsey, currently in Year 7 at St Ivo Academy, was skipper of Kettering Town's academy in the Junior Premier league, a league which put them toe to toe with academy teams from the likes of Coventry, Birmingham and Stoke.

And despite having a much-smaller pool of players to chose from, the Poppies' U12 side claimed two Midlands Leagues and took the overall Midland title by beating Worcester City 4-2.

They only missed out on place in the national league champions tournament with a penalty shoot-out defeat to Pro Pathway Academy from the north west in their semi-final.

Kelsey though is looking to go even further next season.

He said: "We struggled a bit in pre-season and first few games because of five new players joining, but things changed quite quickly after we beat Birmingham City 11-0.

"Everyone was brilliant and from then we just kept battling in every game and winning nearly every week.

"We did brilliant to win the midlands leagues and were so unlucky to lose the semi-final on penalties, because we battered them for the last 20 minutes.

"I want to win the league again and to qualify for the nationals next season. We came so close to winning it, it would be nice to go even further.

"Next year is a big jump to 11-a-side games and pitches but we know we are a good team and a couple more players might give us a better chance."