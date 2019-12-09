Butler bagged four golds - winning her 50m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle and 200m individual medley races - at the Newmarket Open Meet.

Butler certainly wasn't alone in tasting success during the club's penultimate competition of 2019 as they captured 46 medals in all - 15 of them being gold.

Anna Freeman provided a hat-trick of victories in her 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 100m individual medley events, while Sian Woods, Oliver Dickson, Luke Tunstall, Tom Davis, Joshua Marshall, Anna Gallagher, Tessa Quayle and Daniel Moore were the others to take top spots.

Many of those swimmers also picked up silvers and bronzes while Olivia Mitchell, Joshua Marshall, Maisie Taylor, Harvey Woods, Connor Thacker, Isabel Martin, Ewan Desborough, Harrison Pearson also contributed to a total haul of 46 medals for St Ives.

Marli Taylor, Henry Cridland, William Clark, Barney Edwards, Kiera Mavin, Millie Taylor, Aidan Potgieter, Alfie Everett, Oliver McNeill, Felix Butterworth, Grace Iddon, Amelia Dunn, Thomas Warren, Josh Bigwood, Isabel Sharp, Leah Basford, Libby Woods, Isobelle Moore, Thomas Sprawson, Caitlyn Brown, Olivia Brown, Lauren Bailey, Hannah Bailey, Emily Quayle, Georgia Sprawson, Lydia Boag-Kwong, and Anna Desborough also represented the club with a number of lifetime bests set.

The final competitive outing of the year for St Ives is this Saturday as they compete in the 'A' Final of the National Arena League Division One at Biggleswade.