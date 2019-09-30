Chloe Butler led the way with two gold, two silver and two bronzes at the Parkside Pool.

Butler won her 50m and 200m breaststroke races, finished as runner-up in 50m butterfly and 100m breaststroke tests, and took third places in her 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke events during a hectic schedule.

You may also want to watch:

Bethan Endicott claimed seven silver medals - a haul which included excellent efforts in 10-14yrs finals in the 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke - during an event of near-misses.

Anna Freeman picked up a pair of bronze medals with Ciara Taylor also claiming a bronze as she warmed up for the National Inter-County Meet in Sheffield this Sunday where she will represent Cambridgeshire along with clubmate James Quinn.

Other good performances at the Cambridge Grand Prix were produced by Cathy Brown, Olivia Brown, Sian Woods, Mia Woods, Kiera Mavin, Lottie Flynn, Alice Turner, Millie Taylor, Tom David, Connor Thacker, Connor Brooks, Luke Tunstall, Harry Everett, Joshus Marshall, William Coleman and Joshua Bigwood.