Roars of approval as Chicago Bears visit St Ives with their Mini Monsters tour

It's not every day that a NFL team pays a visit to Cambridgeshire - but Chicago Bears did just that when they brought their Mini Monsters tour to St Ives.

Chicago Bears brought their Mini Monsters Tour to St Ives. - Credit: CHICAGO BEARS

Over 250 children from 12 schools attended the activity at One Leisure St Ives where a former player of the famous franchise, wide receiver Johnny Knox, helped to put on a session focused on healthy eating, physical activity and hydration through fun, non-contact American football drills.

Bears’ manager of youth football & community programmes, Gustavo Silva, said: "Today was fantastic. Seeing the children throw themselves into something new and having so much fun was great.

"Not only did they learn new skills but they learnt about hydration and healthy eating, which sets them up for life.

"We really had so much fun in St Ives and hope to come back soon."

This is the first time that Chicago, Superbowl winners in 1986, have brought their Mini Monsters clinics to the UK and the St Ives date was the third of nine planned around the country.

The session saw children of differing physical abilities and experiences of the sport take part in five NFL drills to learn and experience the sport for themselves.

Students aged 14 and 15 from Hinchingbrooke School in Huntington helped run the session under the guidance of the Bears coaches, improving their leadership and communication skills as well as learning more about American football.

Dave McClamroch, director of corporate partnerships, said: "We are over in the UK to spread the passion for American football. How we’ve approached that is authentic to the way we do things in the US and that puts the kids first and gives them amazing experiences.

"From what I've seen, our session has brought a lot of fun and energy and most definitely forged connections with the sport and the Chicago Bears."