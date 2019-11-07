Cathryn Thomson struck gold in the 400m freestyle and bronze in the 200m freestyle at the England Masters National Championships in Sheffield recently.

And the 29 year-old followed up those fine performances at the Ponds Forge International Pool when representing St Ives at the East Region Short Course Championships in Basildon last weekend.

Thomson was joined by clubmates Tom Davis (26), Fran Crocker (19), Connor Thacker (17), Chloe Butler (15), Anna Freeman and Ciara Taylor (14) as the club had competitors in the senior event for more than five years.

And while they missed out on medals, all seven St Ives talents performed with plenty of credit against tough competition.

St Ives have also been promoted to third position in the 'A' Final of the Junior Fenland League following a recount of the results. They had initially been placed fourth.