Eaton Socon wicketkeeper David Humphrey looks on as a March Town batsman is bowled

Saturday saw them travel to March Town, where they produced an impressive batting display.

Carpenter and Olly Jeffries put on 199 for the first wicket to lay the foundations for a total of 260-2 from 40 overs.

Carpenter finished with 115 runs to his name, while in-form Jeffries was one short of a century.

March crashed to 15-5 in reply as Joe Dawborn (3-14) took three wickets in four balls and Ethan Rice (3-20) added three scalps of his own.

The home side recovered somewhat but were eventually dismissed for 100, with Haarhoff (2-11) nabbing a brace in a comprehensive victory.

Eaton Socon travelled to Foxton on Sunday for the regional final of the National Village Cup.

Fiedling first, they restricted the home side to 184-9 from their 40 overs, with Adam Newman (3-28) and Carpenter (4-46) doing most of the damage with the ball.

Carpenter again led the way with the bat, hitting 68, and some big hitting from Mungo Ryan (39) helped them secure victory in a tense run chase from the penultimate ball of the match.

Eaton Socon have another big weekend coming up as Foxton visit them for a league match on Saturday, before they take on Surrey’s Blackheath in the last 32 of the National Village on Sunday.

The seconds also celebrated an impressive win over their Huntingdon rivals, despite being dismissed for 131.

Mungo Ryan (42) top scored, as Dan Wood (21) and Joe Jackson (20) also made starts, before Huntingdon were reduced to 41-6 as Jacob Watling (4-16) impressed.

Huntingdon eventually finished 30 runs short on 100 and Eaton Socon travel to Alconbury to take on AK this weekend.