A host of club members turned out for the event to welcome in the four captains, John Tellett (Men), Karen Large (Ladies), David Kelsey (Seniors) and Joseph Grimbaldeston (Juniors).

The club’s charity for 2019 is Dan’s Hope – a fund set up by the family of Dan McLellan, who has Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy.

A number of events to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK are also being planned for next year.

Brampton Park is keen to attract new members of all ages and abilities. Further information is available from www.bramptonparkgc.co.uk or by calling 01480 434700.