The South African spinner, who has been based in the UK for more than a decade, was a surprise inclusion at first-team level this term after previously playing for the club's second XI. But he has responded by becoming the leading wicket-taker in Whiting & Partners Division One - a position he cemented with a five-wicket haul last Saturday as Eaton Socon saw off struggling Ramsey at Peppercorn Lane. Haarhoof swooped for 5-18 - a haul which included Ramsey top-scorer Jon Cade (36) - as Carpenter's men removed the visitors for 92 before prevailing by four wickets.