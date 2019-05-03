Captain Michael Cafferkey admits he will be happy to settle into mid-table in Whiting & Partners Division One during a rebuilding process at Cricketfield Lane.

The focus is on the future with a number of young players being nurtured this summer as the club bid to build another side capable of competing at the top.

“We've got good youngsters coming through and they need to be given the opportunity to play,” said Cafferkey.

“We competed for the league every year for about seven seasons, but people move on and, in some cases, move away from cricket.

“I wasn't sure whether or not I would play myself this year as I've been enjoying my golf, but I have friends for life at Ramsey who have given me good opportunities on and off the pitch. It didn't feel right to walk away.

“We don't have a playing budget, which is very rare these days. Even our overseas players have to pay their way to get over here and we then find them work.

“I'm hoping we can still be competitive and I'll be happy if we can get ourselves into mid-table.”

Ramsey will have to perform better than they did in their season-opener last Saturday when falling to a six-wicket defeat at the hands of a highly-touted Sawston & Babraham side.

Captain Cafferkey was responsible for almost half of his team's total of 101 at Cricketfield Lane as he hit 50 – an innings featuring five fours and two sixes.

New Australian arrival Harrison Purcell was the only other player to reach double-figures as he contributed 20.

The visitors needed just 21-and-a-half overs to ease to victory despite a hat-trick from spinner Kasim Ikhlaq in a 3-23 return.

“We're struggling for numbers so we expected to lose the game against a Sawston side who have recruited some really good players,” added Cafferkey.

Batsman Purcell, from Sydney, will be joined by another man from Down Under – Perth-based left-arm spinner Kevin Carlson – ahead of a visit to Cambridge 2nds this Saturday.

Ramsey conceded their first-round game against Bourne in the Royal London Club Championship last Sunday.