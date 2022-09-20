St Ives Town conquer Canvey to match best ever FA Cup run

A well planned and perfectly executed 3-0 win at Canvey Island saw St Ives Town through to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup to match their best ever run on Saturday.

The last time they reached the third qualifying round was the memorable trip to York City in 2018/19.

The early pressure came from the hosts and it took an excellent diving save from keeper James Goff to prevent the visitors falling behind in ninth minute.

The dangerous Evans Kouassi ran at the Ives defence drawing in covering players before feeding in Danny Parish in space just inside the box. Goff had to hurl himself low to his left to turn the striker's well placed effort around the post.

But the Gulls were caught out by Ives first real attack in 14th minute as Enoch Andoh robbed Luca Albon inside his own half and fed Jonny Edwards, whose left-footed effort seemed to lack power but was heading for the bottom corner, when keeper Bobby Mason dived low to his left and got a hand to the ball, serving it up on a plate for the fast arriving Myles Cowling to slam home his first goal for the club.

The second goal came on 26 minutes as Nabil Shariff took the ball down on the edge of the box and fed Cowling who was clipped by Mason Hall.

Referee Oliver Morris-Sanders had a perfect view and instantly pointed to the spot, with Edwards sending Mason the wrong way to claim his eight goal of the season.

The goal that killed the tie in favour of the visitors arrived at the end of a flowing move right on half time.

Shariff did brilliantly down the right before delivering a deep cross beyond the far post where the unmarked Edwards unselfishly fed the ball into the centre where a clever back flick from Enoch Andoh picked out skipper Dylan Williams in the six-yard box and he made no mistake.

There was still time before the break for keeper Goff to pull off the save of the day diving to his right to deflect a powerful drive from 20 yards from Salmon over the top.

That save denied the Gulls the opportunity to get the wind in their sails and ensured the second half was almost a non-entity as Ives cleverly managed the game with Goff only having to make one more routine save and Shariff and substitute Tyrone Baker spurning chances to put icing on the cake for Ives.

They return to Southern League Premier action to host Redditch United on Saturday (3pm), then visit Hitchin on Monday (7.45pm).