Football officially over but Cambs County League looking at alternative option

Published: 10:47 AM March 1, 2021

The Cambs County League are looking at expressions of interest for a cup competition in April and May. - Credit: SIMON COOPER

Clubs across the Cambs County League have until Friday to register their interest in a "Champions League-style cup competition" after the non-league football season was officially "curtailed".

The decision to scrap this year's competition was the expected one and followed the government announcement that grassroots sport would only be allowed to restart following lockdown on March 29.

The FA quickly pulled the plug on the leagues and divisions sitting between steps three and six of the non-league pyramid with the step seven and below CCL soon following suit.

The county league said: "The committee reviewed the current position of the league along with the number of games to be played in the remaining weeks left.

"Taking that into account, we feel it is not viable to complete a full season as the pressure on players play so many games in a short period is unreasonable.

"The recommendation therefore is that the 2020-21 season is declared null and void."

However, the huge desire from players, staff and supporters for some football to be played at least has led to the cup plan.

They added: "A further recommendation is that cup competitions are played throughout April and May.

"The alternative competition is not mandatory and clubs have been sent a form to confirm entry."

Once those clubs who are interested are known, the league will convene an emergency meeting "to confirm and discuss plans".

The FA had made their original decision after a vote of member clubs.

They said: "Our alliance and leagues committees have now considered the large amount of data and information submitted by clubs across the National League System as part of a survey to gather views [of clubs].

"The results showed over 76 per cent indicated a preference to curtail the 2020-21 league season if it could not be restarted with limited spectator numbers and hospitality before April 1."

They also reiterated the fact that "extending the 2020-21 league season beyond the end of May would not be a viable option, citing "financial implications for many clubs, player contracts and the extent of the fixture scheduling issues".

They did add that discussions around a potential restructure at steps four to six, first planned for the end of last season, would be revisited with some saying the use of the word curtail rather than null and void was deliberate.