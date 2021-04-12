News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Cambs County League and UCL return with plenty of goals

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:55 PM April 12, 2021   
Huntingdon Town in action at Jubilee Park

Huntingdon Town played their first game in four months in the United Counties League Division One Cup. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

The start of supplementary cups across both the United Counties and Cambs County leagues brought happiness to many clubs - if only for the fact they were back playing.

Huntingdon Town opened with a 1-1 draw at home to Whittlesey Athletic in the Division One Cup of the UCL. Marcio Martins got their goal 10 minutes into the second half, cancelling out a first-half penalty from Athletic.

In the Cambs County League the Senior Cup saw plenty of goals with only one tie ending 0-0.

Both Eaton Socon and Eynesbury United hit four. Jordan Brown got two, with one each for Jake Alderson and Darren Woodend, in a 4-1 win at Brampton, Connor Ray replying for them, and all four Eynesbury goals arrived in the second half as they beat Fulbourn Institute 4-0.

Dean Parratt got two of them with the others from Samuel Piesse and Adam Jennings.

AFC Barley Mow trumped them all with six in a 6-2 win over St Ives Rangers. Josh Turner led the way with four while Dennis Squires and Ollie Wills picked up the others.

Hemingfords United were involved in a cracking clash with Ely City Res, eventually winning 3-2. Tom Spark (two) and Andrew Ging got their goals.

Huntingdon United meanwhile drew 1-1 at Over Sports.

In the Intermediate Cup there was a second win for Hemingfords United, their reserve side winning 4-0 at Great Paxton thanks to goals from Daniel Davidson, Jamie Stork, James Sykes and Karl Tomkinson.

Eaton Socon also made it two wins, their second string beating their Godmanchester Rovers counterparts 2-1, Lee Griffiths on target for Socon and Thomas Lloyd getting the Goddy goal.

Alconbury drew 0-0 at Buckden.

The Junior Cup brought Eaton Socon's A team up against Hemingfords United's squad, Jack Connell scoring for the latter in a 1-1 draw.

Brampton Res lost 2-1 to Bluntisham Rangers Res but Houghton & Wyton Res won, beating Somersham Town Res 4-2 at home.

Huntingdon United's Res won 3-1 against Swavesey Institute Res at Sapley Park.

The next round of fixtures takes place on Saturday.

