Cambs County League and UCL return with plenty of goals
- Credit: NEIL METCALFE
The start of supplementary cups across both the United Counties and Cambs County leagues brought happiness to many clubs - if only for the fact they were back playing.
Huntingdon Town opened with a 1-1 draw at home to Whittlesey Athletic in the Division One Cup of the UCL. Marcio Martins got their goal 10 minutes into the second half, cancelling out a first-half penalty from Athletic.
In the Cambs County League the Senior Cup saw plenty of goals with only one tie ending 0-0.
Both Eaton Socon and Eynesbury United hit four. Jordan Brown got two, with one each for Jake Alderson and Darren Woodend, in a 4-1 win at Brampton, Connor Ray replying for them, and all four Eynesbury goals arrived in the second half as they beat Fulbourn Institute 4-0.
Dean Parratt got two of them with the others from Samuel Piesse and Adam Jennings.
AFC Barley Mow trumped them all with six in a 6-2 win over St Ives Rangers. Josh Turner led the way with four while Dennis Squires and Ollie Wills picked up the others.
Hemingfords United were involved in a cracking clash with Ely City Res, eventually winning 3-2. Tom Spark (two) and Andrew Ging got their goals.
Huntingdon United meanwhile drew 1-1 at Over Sports.
In the Intermediate Cup there was a second win for Hemingfords United, their reserve side winning 4-0 at Great Paxton thanks to goals from Daniel Davidson, Jamie Stork, James Sykes and Karl Tomkinson.
Eaton Socon also made it two wins, their second string beating their Godmanchester Rovers counterparts 2-1, Lee Griffiths on target for Socon and Thomas Lloyd getting the Goddy goal.
Alconbury drew 0-0 at Buckden.
The Junior Cup brought Eaton Socon's A team up against Hemingfords United's squad, Jack Connell scoring for the latter in a 1-1 draw.
Brampton Res lost 2-1 to Bluntisham Rangers Res but Houghton & Wyton Res won, beating Somersham Town Res 4-2 at home.
Huntingdon United's Res won 3-1 against Swavesey Institute Res at Sapley Park.
The next round of fixtures takes place on Saturday.