Mixed fortunes for local clubs in latest league outings

Eaton Socon suffered a six-wicket defeat at Cambridge St Giles in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

Keyan Gace (102) and captain Jonathon Carpenter (65) top scored as they posted 253-8 but the hosts reached their target in the 48th over.

Michael Speed nabbed 2-52 for Eaton.

Ramsey lost by five wickets at Histon after being dismissed for 244, with skipper Michael Cafferkey hitting 103 and Jordon Cafferkey adding 54.

Elliot Durrant (2-56) was the pick of the bowling as the hosts won with nine balls to spare.

St Ives Town & Warboys beat Waresley in their Division Two derby after holding the hosts to 176-8.

Jonathan Yarde (3-28) was the pick of the bowling, as Dominic farr (47) top scored for Waresley.

And Jack Haycock (93) shone with the bat to set up a seven-wicket success.

Godmanchester Town beat Bharat Sports by six wickets in Division Three, after being set 205 to win.

Elliott Baldwin (2-17), James Sykes (2-27) and Wayne Bradley (2-50) nabbed braces, with Bradley (72 not out) and Oliver Greenhow (43) top scoring in the chase.

Huntingdon & District beat Biggleswade by nine runs after Graham Hudson (61) top scored in their 204.

Kamran Yousaf (2-33), Sheraz Ali (2-37) and Azaan Yasir (2-42) shared bowling plaudits as the visitors were dismissed for 195.

Eaton Socon seconds lost by the same margin to Burwell & Exning, who made 208-9 after Adam Newman took 3-24.

Matthew Taylor (42) led the way in reply, as Joe Donnelly (34) and Newman (31) also made starts in vain.

Little Paxton beat Godmanchester Town seconds by five wickets in their Hunts League Division Four clash.

Tim Simmonds (3-32) was the pick of the attack as the visitors were dismissed for 195 with Joe Jackson's unbeaten 84 steering Eaton to success after earlier contributions from Stephen Miller (41) and Chris Brady (42).