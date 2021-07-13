History books needed as Huntingdon Alliance for Indians win big

Published: 9:45 AM July 13, 2021

Huntingdon Alliance for Indians Cricket Club beat Brampton by a huge 323 runs in the Hunts County Cricket League. - Credit: HAICC

The record books were being scoured in the Hunts County Cricket League after an incredible victory for Huntingdon Alliance for Indians.

They stormed to a 323-run victory over Brampton in Division Four, the winning margin believed to be the biggest of its kind in league history.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat they smashed a whopping 358-9 in their 40 overs. Amal Baby led the charge with 155 although there was also 71 from Jijo Skaria and 40 for Arun Pillai.

And then the bowlers took charge, removing Brampton for 35 in 14 overs.

Skaria returned to claim 3-12 while Loyid George took 3-15. Pillai and Tomin Geo shared the remaining four wickets between them.

The result leaves HAI clear at the top of the table after eight games played.

Jon Carpenter in action for Eaton Socon. - Credit: EATON SOCON CC

Over in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League, Eaton Socon remain top of Division One after a 111-run success at home to Ramsey.

Put into bat they made 232-6 in 50 overs, 93 from skipper Jon Carpenter the top score although he was ably-supported by 47 from Mungo Ryan.

He was among the wickets to as they ended the visitors' hopes in the 37th over, taking 3-25.

Here though he was outshone by Adam Newman who bagged 4-36 as Ramsey were all out for 121.

Eaton Socon's second team meanwhile lost by eight wickets at Sawston & Babraham.

Matthew Taylor's 63 led the scoring for them as they made 175 but the hosts eased to victory after an opening stand of 125 between Ben Benson (71) and Joshua Jordan (66*).

Waresley also lost in Division One but only just - beaten by 12 runs at Newmarket in a thriller.

The home side batted first and were in all sorts of trouble at 8-4 and then 33-6, Rob Lowin tearing through the upper order on his way to 5-16.

But Newmarket composed themselves and got to 158, the last four wickets falling for a crucial 125 runs.

Jamie Baker and Joe Barrett also took two wickets each

Barrett (33) and Charlie Sorensen (28) then capitalised on a solid start to the reply, taking Waresley to 120-4.

But with victory seemingly assured, Sorenson became the first of Freddie Statham's four victims and his 4-35 won the game for Newmarket, Barrett the last man out.