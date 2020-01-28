Nick Brett prepares to bowl during the Singles final at the World Indoor Championships as opponent Robert Paxton looks on. Picture: NICK LANE Nick Brett prepares to bowl during the Singles final at the World Indoor Championships as opponent Robert Paxton looks on. Picture: NICK LANE

The Warboys White Hart wizard completed an Open Pairs and Mixed Pairs double before being pipped in a Singles final tie-break by Robert Paxton on Sunday.

It was a repeat of the 2016 showpiece in which Brett lifted the crown, but it was his fellow Englishman's turn to prevail this year with a 7-10, 8-7, 2-1 success.

The contest went down to the final bowl with Brett coming up agonisingly short as he attempted to snatch the shot - and title - from Paxton's grasp.

Brett told the Hunts Post: "On reflection winning two world titles and losing in the final of another isn't a bad couple of weeks' work.

"But there is still a little disappointment after not getting over the line in the singles. It was maybe too much to ask to win all three titles in the same year.

"I just couldn't quite make it with the last bowl in the tie-break, but I've had a great tournament and all in all I have to be happy with how things went."

Brett beat qualifier Scott Edwards 8-3, 9-4 in the opening round of the Singles before easing past Mervyn King 5-9, 7-7 at the next stage.

You may also want to watch:

A tie-break 8-7, 5-6, 1-2 triumph against Mark Royal followed in the last eight before Brett saw off Jason Greenslade 8-7, 8-5 in a Saturday semi-final.

But his hopes of becoming the first-ever player to complete the triple-crown of titles in the same year was ended by Paxton.

Brett wasn't just a big hit on the famous blue rink at Hopton-on-Sea in recent days - he also became a social media sensation.

A brilliant bowl during the Open Pairs final last week - in which he triumphed with City of Ely man Greg Harlow - was viewed more than a million times in just 24 hours after being posted online by the BBC.

The staggering response - which included being hailed as a 'genius' by Piers Morgan - has taken Brett aback but he is delighted to see the sport gaining such widespread exposure.

He added: "I don't think I'll ever forget the bowl that has gone viral. It's very unusual for something like that to happen in bowls but it's also good for the game."

Brett's attention now shifts to the outdoor World Championships in Australia later this year.

He and final conqueror Paxton are both part of the England men's team for the event on the Gold Coast from May 26 to June 7.