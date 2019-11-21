The local side were pegged back by Lincolnshire visitors Leadenham 1sts as their Division Three North-West clash at Longsands Academy ended in a 2-2 deadlock. It was definitely a case of two points being dropped rather than one gained on a day when Saints made a rip-roaring start. Adam Horlock fired them ahead after just 30 seconds before Rhys Edwards doubled the advantage moments later when hammering in a shot following a short corner. But Saints were then masters of their own downfall at both ends of the pitch as a defensive error gifted Leadenham a reply before the break. Saints created and spurned a number of excellent opportunities to stretch their lead again in the second period before a mix-up at the back allowed the visitors to level. St Neots 2nds continued a fine run of form in Division Five North-West with a 2-1 success against Cambridge City 6ths which was earned by goals from Danny Stevenson and Chris Butterworth. The 3rds were 1-0 winners at City of Peterborough 7ths in Division Six North-West (South) but the 4ths remain bottom of that section following a 4-1 reverse at the hands of Ely City 3rds. St Neots Ladies 1sts continued their East Women's League resurgence last Saturday. They claimed a second successive Division One North victory with 4-2 verdict at Wisbech Town 1sts. Saints quickly got to grips with a treacherous Astroturf surface as a Caz Osborn thunderbolt and a Kirsty McKenzie strike put them in the driving seat. Their lead was halved early in the second half but Sue Glover sealed the points, when bagging a brace for the second weekend running, before Wisbech hit a late consolation. The 2nds extended their lead at the top of Division Three North-West as Kira Herbert's double secured a 2-1 win against Horncastle 1sts. The 3rds were thumped 6-1 at Ely City 2nds in Division Four North-West (South) with their consolation goal being provided by Pippa La Cras. But the 4ths enjoyed an emphatic derby triumph when breezing to a 10-0 win at Huntingdon 2nds in Division Five North-West (South). Natasha Pope delivered a five-star scoring performance with Callie Wicks (2), Jay Dickinson (2) and Olivia Corner also netting.