The Huntingdon IBC and Warboys White Hart ace has reached the Singles final at the World Indoor Championships.

Brett beat Jason Greenslade 8-7, 8-5 today (Saturday) to set up a Sunday showdown with Robert Paxton for the title.

Not only is the local man chasing a second Singles crown to add to his previous triumph in 2016 when also beating Paxton in the decider, he is also chasing a unique hat-trick.

Brett has already landed the Open Pairs and Mixed Pairs crowns and no player has ever won all three disciplines in the same year.

Brett said: "It's great to be through to another final. Hopefully it's a really good game and may the best man win.

"Robert has certainly been playing very well and I'll have to up my game while also needing a bit of luck on my side.

"The treble has never been done before and it would obviously be very special to manage it."

Brett eased into a 3-1 lead after three ends of his semi-final clash against Greenslade but was then stung by a full house from his Welsh opponent.

Greenslade also added a single in the fifth end before Brett responded by taking one shot in the next two ends.

Another Greenslade single left him 7-5 up going into the final end but Brett pounced for three shot to snatch the set.

A tense second set followed with the two players deadlocked at 5-5 after seven ends before a double left sixth-seed Brett on the brink of victory.

And his success was then sealed by a single in the closing end as he marched into the final tomorrow.

"It was a bit of a patchy performance really," added Brett.

"I had to hang on a bit in the first set before managing to win it. It was nip and tuck again in the second set as well.

"Myself and Jason are both pretty attacking players so there were bowls going everywhere at times!

"Hopefully I've got one good game left in me for tomorrow."

Paxton, seeded eight, booked his place in the showpiece with an emphatic 8-5, 10-1 success against Les Gillett in the other semi.