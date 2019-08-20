The villagers clinched a top-two spot in Division Three of the Cambs Senior League last Saturday with an 84-run triumph against Girton at Mill Lane.

Martin Burton starred with bat and ball by hitting a half-century and taking a four-wicket haul as Stuart Cornwell's continued their rapid rise with a couple of games to spare.

Bluntisham won the Division One North title in the Cambs Junior League last summer and could also be crowned champions this term. They currently lead the way by two points but closest challengers Sawston & Babraham 2nds boast a game in hand.

"To win promotion two seasons running is certainly not to be sniffed at," said Bluntisham captain Cornwell.

"We're quite a close-knit team which has been together for the last few years with only the odd addition along the way - and we enjoy our cricket.

"We were quietly confident of doing well again this season as this division features six teams who were promoted due to the re-jigging of the leagues.

"To have the promotion wrapped up with two games to go is very pleasing and we'll do all we can in those to win the title.

"But we really need Sawston & Babraham 2nds to lose two of their final three games and that's probably unlikely given they have only been beaten once all season."

Burton top scored with 58 as Bluntisham amassed a useful 212-8 from their 45 overs against Girton. Skipper Cornwell added 43 with contributions in the twenties coming from Howard Mathson, Steve Merry and Harvey Bullin.

Burton then spun his way to figures of 4-19 as Bluntisham removed the visitors for just 128. Darren Jessop bagged 2-4 from a fine spell.

Bluntisham 2nds are closing in on survival in the Cambs Junior League.

A 91-run triumph against Wimblington last Saturday has all but assured them of their Division Three North status for another season.

James Harris (43) and Tom Yewbrey (32) helped them to 178-8 before a five-wicket haul from George Davies (5-32) did much of the damage as Wimblington were sent packing for 87.