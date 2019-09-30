Disability star Daniel Bullen enjoyed his first taste of European Para Table Tennis Championships competition recently.

The St Neots talent was part of the Great Britain squad for the event held in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Bullen and partner Jack Hunter-Spivey made it through the opening round of the Men's Class 5 team section before bowing out at the quarter-final stage.

They beat Belgium 2-0 with a straight sets victory in the opening doubles encounter being followed by a singles win for Hunter-Spivey.

But world silver medallists Turkey proved too strong in the last eight with a 2-1 over the British pair who were defeated but far from disgraced.

The Turkish duo of Aliz Ozturk and Hamza Caliskan won the opening doubles clash 3-0 before Hunter-Spivey produced a fine performance to level with a singles triumph against Caliskan.

But Bullen was unable to trouble Ozturk in the decider when he lost 3-0 but performed with plenty of credit against a tough opponent.

"It was a really good experience," said Bullen. "I felt like I played the way I wanted to play.

"I got a bit tense in the doubles against Turkey but otherwise felt I played with freedom.

"I just need to focus on adding a little more control to my game at times.

"I've learned a lot from Jack, who was brilliant and also really helped me out during the tournament."

Bullen and Hunter-Spivey have previously won national titles together, but this was the first time they have formed a sporting alliance at a major event.