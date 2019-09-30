The St Neots talent was part of the Great Britain squad for the event held in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Bullen and partner Jack Hunter-Spivey made it through the opening round of the Men's Class 5 team section before bowing out at the quarter-final stage.

They beat Belgium 2-0 with a straight sets victory in the opening doubles encounter being followed by a singles win for Hunter-Spivey.

But world silver medallists Turkey proved too strong in the last eight with a 2-1 over the British pair who were defeated but far from disgraced.

The Turkish duo of Aliz Ozturk and Hamza Caliskan won the opening doubles clash 3-0 before Hunter-Spivey produced a fine performance to level with a singles triumph against Caliskan.

But Bullen was unable to trouble Ozturk in the decider when he lost 3-0 but performed with plenty of credit against a tough opponent.

"It was a really good experience," said Bullen. "I felt like I played the way I wanted to play.

"I got a bit tense in the doubles against Turkey but otherwise felt I played with freedom.

"I just need to focus on adding a little more control to my game at times.

"I've learned a lot from Jack, who was brilliant and also really helped me out during the tournament."

Bullen and Hunter-Spivey have previously won national titles together, but this was the first time they have formed a sporting alliance at a major event.