Buckden Jnr FC is this week's Club of the Week
- Credit: Buckden Jnr FC
Name: Buckden Junior FC
Background: The club was founded in 1996 and BJFC is a charter standard club affiliated with the Hunts FA.
What Do They Do: Provide teams/training for ages 6-17 and weekly dribblers sessions for 3-6 year olds. All managers and coaches are FA qualified.
Facilities: Home games and training takes place at Buckden Recreational Ground on four pitches. The club has also obtained a second home ground with two extra pitches at Great Staughton playing field so more children are given the chance to play.
Cost: Teams have a yearly registration fee which is due before the start of each season. The separate dribblers training sessions for 3-6 year olds are £1.50 each week payable on the day.
Info: The club's website is at: www.buckdenjuniorfc.co.uk for more information and contact details, check out the Facebook pages of Buckden Junior F.C/Buckden Dribblers.
If you would like your club to be featured in Club of the week, contact Debbie Davies, via email, at: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.
