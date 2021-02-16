News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Buckden Jnr FC is this week's Club of the Week

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:08 AM February 16, 2021   
Buckden Jnr FC is our Club of the Week.

Buckden Jnr FC is our Club of the Week.

Name: Buckden Junior FC

Background: The club was founded in 1996 and BJFC is a charter standard club affiliated with the Hunts FA.

What Do They Do: Provide teams/training for ages 6-17 and weekly dribblers sessions for 3-6 year olds. All managers and coaches are FA qualified.

Facilities: Home games and training takes place at Buckden Recreational Ground on four pitches. The club has also obtained a second home ground with two extra pitches at Great Staughton playing field so more children are given the chance to play.

Cost: Teams have a yearly registration fee which is due before the start of each season. The separate dribblers training sessions for 3-6 year olds are £1.50 each week payable on the day.

Info: The club's website is at: www.buckdenjuniorfc.co.uk for more information and contact details, check out the Facebook pages of Buckden Junior F.C/Buckden Dribblers. 

If you would like your club to be featured in Club of the week, contact Debbie Davies, via email, at: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

