Buckden celebrate first cup win in decades with home-grown squad

Published: 2:54 PM October 18, 2021

Buckden Football Club ended a 27-year wait for a trophy thanks to a predominantly home-grown squad.

The 1-0 win over AFC Walpole in the Intermediate Cup, played after the lockdown ended, came courtesy of a Laurie Marsh goal and featured 10 players who featured for the club from the age of 16.





The final had been delayed and the winning goal came early, after just two minutes and Buckden survived a penalty miss nine minutes later.

Buckden celebrate their Intermediate Cup final victory over AFC Walpole. - Credit: BUCKDEN FC

It was the culmination of a great two years for the club who have only lost once in two years under Jon Medd and Darrell May.

May said: "I am really pleased with the performance of the players and their spirit, especially the senior players Andrew Conway and captain Kieran Dale.

"Laurie and Alex Marsh were both born in Buckden and dual signed from Hitchin when their season finished early due to COVID in December 2020.

"The three 17-year-olds were massive for us, Jay Thorne, Jack Squire and 17-year-old goalkeeper Mack May who kept a clean sheet under pressure."