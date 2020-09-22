Dave Hudson of BRJ Run & Tri in the club's 10K race it or pace it event. Dave Hudson of BRJ Run & Tri in the club's 10K race it or pace it event.

The BRJ Race or Pace It 10K saw a small group of runners complete the distance.

The challenge was either to run the distance in the fastest time possible or as close to their predicted time.

The start was organised ensuring social distancing was maintained.

Dave Hudson was the first finisher in 33 minutes 16 seconds while James Orrell was second (36:49) and Alec Mitton third (45:46).

Melanie Wiffin was the first woman home in 47:07 while Ian Wibberley ran the closest to his predicted time, just one second out.

A spokesman said: “Community sport has an important part to play in helping people cope the restrictions on our lives during this pandemic and BRJ members were delighted to enjoy their sport together, safely.”