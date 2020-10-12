In total 17 completed the challenge to run the 26.2 miles over a route of their choice.

Hannah Brickell was the first of them to finish in three hours 27 minutes 15 seconds followed by Robert Farrant (3:33:20), Harrison Evans (3:44:52) and Jane Roberts (3:46:06).

Alice Edwards, Felicity Baillie, Juliet Aungier, Dan Ainscow, Abigail Turner, Sue Ray, Jacqui Moore, Kathryn Heath, Alex Smart, Sue Yendley, Belinda Parker, Mel Gearing and Samantha Ahern were the others.

As well as those chasing fast times or just completing the distance, some were raising money for charity.

Ray raised around £1,300 for the Throat Cancer Foundation, a cause close to her heart since her sister was diagnosed with the disease, while Gearing has led the fundraising for the club’s nominated charity BEAT, the country’s leading eating disorder charity, with almost £6,000 raised in total.