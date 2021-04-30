Blue skies and good times on the return of BRJ Run & Tri events

Published: 9:45 AM April 30, 2021

BRJ Run & Tri's first event of 2021 took place on Brampton Memorial Fields. - Credit: BRJ RUN & TRI

A fabulous sunny day greeted BRJ Run & Tri athletes as they faced up to their first organised event.

Following England Athletics' COVID-19 guidelines, 34 runners from the Huntingdon-based club took to Brampton Memorial Fields to tackle either a 5k or 10k course.

Runners were set off individually at 10 second intervals, to ensure appropriate social distancing and it ended with Keelan Duffy completed the 5k race in an impressive 17 minutes 33 seconds.

Heledd Marshall-Roberts was second in 23:13 while Freya Harris was 17 seconds behind in third.

Over the 10K distance James Orrell ran very well to place first in 34:31 with dad Richard in third in a time of 46:43.

Marco Wasserslebenin split the Orrell family as he finished second in 45:19.

The event is just the first of what they hope will be many more in an uninterrupted season.

And they are hoping to see plenty new members who want to take advantage of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

For more information go to www.brjrunandtri.org