Commemorating the anniversary of the Battle of Britain hundreds of runners, walkers and families took to the runway to complete the 5k and 10K courses.

The event followed strict protocols by maintaining distance and with runners crossing the start line individually some seconds apart from each other.

It made for a very different experience for those used to the mass of runners who normally assemble at the start of these events.

But the Huntingdon-based club still found the setting and the occasion a joy after months of virtual events.

David Newton, on his return from injury, finished first in his age category over 10K in a time of 47 minutes 23 seconds.

He was followed by club-mates Simon Lumley (48.53) Alice Edwards (49.09) and Stuart Ainsworth (1.01.45).