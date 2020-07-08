All 11 teams that took part struggled to maintain the improvement in their times from race two, but the energy and commitment shown by all was impressive.

Wheelchair racer Sophie Etheridge reocvered well from a wrist injury to knock 16 minutes off her time, with top spots going to RAAAAY’s Rockets, The Outsiders and Park Racers.

Rockets were the fastest all-women’s team with an average time of 24 minutes 47 seconds for an age grade of 68.91 per cent.

You may also want to watch:

The Outsiders were the fastest all-male team with an average time of 18.31 and age grade of 72.41 per cent, while Park Racers were the fastest mixed team in 25.00 with an age grade of 63.2.

The award for the team with the most improved average time went to The Best Team consisting of Anna and Clive Best, Kat Heat, Sarah Taylor-Hall, Edd and Christopher Scott, who found a way to reduce their avergage by some 50 seconds.

Based on the previous week’s times, possible times for the average time were chosen at random, including faster and slower times for each time.

One was chosen at random, which became the team’s target time and was known only to the race director.

And Goddy Gliders were within 10 seconds of the Matched Times, edging out The Inbetweeners, who were within 11 seconds of the coveted award.