The first race took place when lockdown was at its most restrictive and runners in all 11 teams raced through changing times.

As restrictions have eased, runners could choose to continue running on their own, or at a safe distance from others initially in pairs then is slightly larger groups.

The races helped members continue to feel part of a team, a club, and the wider running community which proved so important during these challenging times.

All 11 teams completed the series and one runner said: “It has been great. Running for your team, having fun, accepting a challenge, and being together while staying apart.”

The fastest teams in race five were the all-woman team of RAAAY’s Rockets, who finished with an average time of 24 minutes 21 seconds and age grade of 67.82 per cent.

All-male team The Outsiders had an average of 1856 and age grade of 71.51, with a great personal best of 17.19 by 17-year-old Keelan Duffy.

And The Park Racers mixed team averaged 24.12 with an age grade of 61.75 to top their section.

The teams with the Best Age Grade Average were RAAAAY’s Rockets, The Outsiders and Alconbury Pacers, who overtook The Park Racers again with an Age Grade Average of 68.11.

And the award for the team with the Most Improved Average time went to Thomas Terriers, who managed to reduce their time by 46 seconds from race four, as teams with a significant change in runners were excluded.

BRJ Run & Tri are determined to keep members active during the restrictions on sport due to Covid-19, with club runs and training being organised within the guidelines of our sports governing body.

Further events are planned and for those who have taken up running during the lockdown and would like to make new friends in the running community, it is worth thinking about joining a club.