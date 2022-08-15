British Rowing Tour event coming to River Great Ouse

The 28th British Rowing Tour is coming to the River Great Ouse - Credit: Rec Rowing

The 28th British Rowing Tour is set to take place on the River Great Ouse next month.

A tour is organised each year on different waterways to promote recreational rowing for adults of all ages for fitness and fun.

Touring rowing appeals to all who love the water and is a great way to keep fit at any age as it is low impact, exercises the whole body and is very social.

This year's tour runs from St Neots to Denver (September 9-11) and is organised by Isle of Ely RC, with support from St Neots RC, Huntingdon BC, St Ives RC and West Norfolk RC.

The 28th British Rowing Tour is coming to the River Great Ouse - Credit: Rec Rowing

Day one covers 16k and four locks from St Neots to Huntingdon before lunch, then 13k and two locks on to Jones Boatyard in St Ives.

The next day includes 23.5k and two locks from St Ives to Twenty Pence marina, then another 13.6k on to Ely Rowing Club, before the final day covers 25k from Ely to Denver.







