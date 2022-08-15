Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

British Rowing Tour event coming to River Great Ouse

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM August 15, 2022
British Rowing Tour

The 28th British Rowing Tour is coming to the River Great Ouse - Credit: Rec Rowing

The 28th British Rowing Tour is set to take place on the River Great Ouse next month.

A tour is organised each year on different waterways to promote recreational rowing for adults of all ages for fitness and fun.

Touring rowing appeals to all who love the water and is a great way to keep fit at any age as it is low impact, exercises the whole body and is very social.

This year's tour runs from St Neots to Denver (September 9-11) and is organised by Isle of Ely RC, with support from St Neots RC, Huntingdon BC, St Ives RC and West Norfolk RC.

British Rowing Tour

The 28th British Rowing Tour is coming to the River Great Ouse - Credit: Rec Rowing

Day one covers 16k and four locks from St Neots to Huntingdon before lunch, then 13k and two locks on to Jones Boatyard in St Ives.

The next day includes 23.5k and two locks from St Ives to Twenty Pence marina, then another 13.6k on to Ely Rowing Club, before the final day covers 25k from Ely to Denver.



Rowing
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

The proposed site for a new café to be built in Eaton Socon, adjacent to the Cricket Club.

Planning and Development

Planning proposal for a new café to be reviewed by St Neots Town Council

Alexander Gilham

person
A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse, Norfolk.

Skygazing

Biggest 'shooting star' meteor shower to peak this week

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A14 death crash victim Hasan Riza Haidary of Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Family pay tribute to 'hard worker' father killed in A14 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
General view of Aldi supermarket logo in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

'Risk of injury' - Aldi recalls product due to safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon