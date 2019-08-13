The jumping talent only took up the sport competitively in 2015 at the age of 42. Now, only four years later, she is celebrated a major medal double after striking gold twice in the W45 at the British Masters Championships last weekend. Abel flew out to 4.57m in her final jump of the long jump competition to claim her first victory on Saturday and she followed up with a new club veteran women's record of 9.92 to take triple-jump glory the following day. Incredibly, Abel only attempted the triple jump for the first time in 2017, but her winning leap means she now sits 11th in the all-time British rankings for her age group. And Abel, a former Huntingdon Hockey Club player, admits she is looking forward to showing off her new 'jewellery' to her friends.