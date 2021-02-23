British Horseracing Authority welcome government announcement but say work still to be done
- Credit: JOCKEY CLUB HUNTINGDON
The British Horseracing Authority have welcomed the government's roadmap for easing lockdown and sporting restrictions but say there is still a long way to go.
Horse racing has been continuing behind closed doors, with weather being the reason for the cancellation of the last few meetings at Huntingdon.
The BHA said: "The whole sport has worked hard to abide by our race-day protocols to allow racing to continue behind closed doors and support the many livelihoods that depend on our industry.
“We have already introduced additional measures to reduce the risks of transmission and we will now engage with government to highlight our ability to move beyond the current limitation on essential staff only as soon as that is possible."
Talks with the government will also broach the subject of pilot events to help spectators back to the sport.
They added: “Whilst the publication of dates is a very positive sign, the absence of spectators from our big events is continuing to put a strain on racing’s revenues.
"This has been exacerbated by the closure of betting shops and our financial discussions with government are ongoing.”
Most Read
- 1 Murder investigation launched in St Ives following death of woman
- 2 Next steps announced on Huntingdonshire holding stack
- 3 Plans to redevelop Hinchingbrooke Hospital's operating theatre
- 4 Laboratory technician and historian among 16 new police recruits
- 5 Village Focus: Somerham boasts classic cars and a beautiful old church
- 6 John's bike ride throughout March will support hospice
- 7 Raw sewage floating in roads and gardens in Hunts village prompts petition
- 8 Hunt is on for flytippers who dumped this huge pile of rubbish on B1046
- 9 Suspended sentence for care worker who stole from l00-year-old woman
- 10 'One of the kindest people I have ever known' - tributes for Tanya Forster