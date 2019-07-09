Jason Kierman leads the way at the British Masters National Track Championships. Picture: AMW PHOTOGRAPHY Jason Kierman leads the way at the British Masters National Track Championships. Picture: AMW PHOTOGRAPHY

Kierman retained his 15km scratch crown in the M45-49 age bracket with a terrific performance at the Geraint Thomas Velodrome in Newport - despite only having raced once in the previous eight months.

He had no trouble in shaking off the cobwebs, though, by pulling off a perfectly-timed swoop for victory on the penultimate lap of a race in which the average speed topped 31 miles per hour.

Kierman was back on the podium when finishing third in the 15km points race and he just missed out on another medal when taking fourth spot in the 3km individual pursuit.

Kierman will go in search of more success later this year. His next major target is the World Masters Track Championships which are staged in Manchester in October.