Action from St Ives Ladies 3rds clash against Cambridge Nomads 2nds. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Action from St Ives Ladies 3rds clash against Cambridge Nomads 2nds. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The local ladies collected a second win of the Division One North campaign when seeing off Wisbech Town 1sts 3-2 following a terrific comeback.

Victory looked unlikely when St Ives fell 2-0 down in the opening half to strikes from short corners, but Abby Scarrow began the revival.

Scarrow then struck again to restore parity before the break and Louise Brandon fired the winner in the second half.

There was no joy for the other three St Ives female sides last Saturday.

The 2nds' struggles in Division Two North-West continued as they suffered a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Spalding 2nds.

The 3rds were pipped by a single Cambridge Nomads 2nds goal in a tight Division Four North-West (South) clash and the 4ths were brushed aside 11-0 by Ely City 2nds at the same level.

St Ives 1sts were on the receiving end of a heavy East Men's League defeat.

Mike Jenner hit their consolation goal in a 5-1 reverse against UEA 1sts in Division Two North.

The 5ths saw their wait for a first win of the 2019/20 campaign continue in a 5-0 loss to Cambridge South 5ths in Division Six North-West (South), but the two other St Ives teams in action fared better.

An Alex Grange penalty flick and a Pete Young strike earned the 2nds a 2-1 win against Spalding 2nds in Division Three North-West while two Tom Hingston goals and a Ben Rowbotham effort secured a 3-2 victory for the 3rds against Bourne Deeping 3rds in Division Four North-West.