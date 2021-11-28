Brampton put Godmanchester to the sword to progress in cup

Brampton U15s cruised through to the second round of the cup, with a dominant 7-0 win over Godmanchester Rovers Blue.

Jack Read opened the floodgates early for Brampton, scoring on five minutes, and Jorja Badcock added a second with a spectacular curling free-kick into the top right corner from 25 yards out.

A third was added before half time with Harry Covington getting himself on the scoresheet too and it went from bad to worse for Godmanchester whose frustrations spilled over before the interval, Jake Seal getting sent off.

Brampton took advantage of the numerical superiority with a fourth, Read getting that, and he completed his hat-trick towards the end of the game.

Lewis O’Leary added two more to give the final score some added gloss but that was all they could manage as Rovers battled on, making life.

They will be encouraged by their attacking spells with 10 men but Brampton will be very pleased with their dominating performance as they look to progress further in the competition.