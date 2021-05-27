News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Brampton Res through to the final of 30 Years Junior Cup

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:15 AM May 27, 2021   
A general view of a Mitre match ball during the Carabao Cup quarter-final match at the bet365 Stadiu

Brampton Res have reached the final of the Cambs County League 30 Year Junior Cup final. - Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Brampton Res are through to the final of the Cambs County League 30 Year Junior Cup after a dramatic winner in their game against Claire Town Res.

With the scores tied at 2-2 and the clock showing it was the last minute, Jared Sharp popped up with a fine header to give Brampton the win.

Speaking to Isaac Brindley and Ben Prior of HCR104fm,  the scorer said: "It is an amazing feeling and I cannot wait to get involved in the final.

"It was a difficult afternoon, but everyone played well. I don't normally score but that is seven in this competition and I am enjoying it so much.”

Manager Josh Hawker added: “It would of been nice to get it done early doors but it does make it that bit more special to score the winner in the last minute and to have all the people here with us watching and supporting Brampton, celebrating at the end.

"That was amazing.”

They will now play Orwell Res in the final on Friday, June 11 at Newmarket Town.

Football
Huntingdon News

