They collected a first Whiting & Partners Division One success of the campaign when triumphing at Ramsey by 58 runs.

An opening stand of 56 between Brandon Phillips (33) and Adam Conyard (11) laid the foundations for March to reach 232-8 from their 45 overs in a game reduced in length by rain.

The stand-out contributions came from Shardul Brahmbhatt - as he hit 73 off 71 balls - and overseas star Saranga Rajaguru, who provided able support with 55.

Those knocks were laden with boundaries as Brahmbhatt hit six fours and four sixes, while Rajaguru whacked six fours and two sixes.

Back-on-song Andrew Wright was the most successful March bowler with 3-38 as they removed Ramsey for 174. Callum Young and Rajaguru claimed two wickets apiece with the latter also responsible for one of two run-outs.

Rajaguru produced another spectacular innings last Sunday - but it wasn't enough to prevent a Rutland League defeat.

The Sri Lankan ace thumped 102 off just 78 balls - a rapid century which featured nine fours and six sixes - in an 86-run Division One reverse at Castor.

A depleted March side found the going predictably tough as the hosts piled up 249-5. March were then dismissed for 163 in reply with Rajaguru responsible for almost two-thirds of their total.

It is a blank weekend for March at first-team level as they are without fixtures tomorrow and on Sunday.