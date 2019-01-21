The 16 year-old earned the ‘performance of the day’ accolade for his success against MK Victors opponents Augustin Turoczy.

Lovesey scored with precise combinations to take the first round, but was drawn into a toe-to-toe battle in round two that suited Turoczy.

A sharp reminder from the corner to stick to the gameplan before the finale led to Lovesey picking off his opponent on a regular basis to earn a unanimous verdict from the judges and extend his unbeaten record.

Wally Smith (13) also stretched his 100 per cent record to three fights by winning a close contest against MK Victors opponents Mark Lewis on a day when the Eaton Socon club staged 14 bouts in all with 10 of their own boxers in action.

Alfie Smith (10), Joel Jeff (15), Reuben Gaskin (14) and Harrison Brown (13) all made successful skills debuts, while Ezah Gaskin (11) and Jack Smith (11) also gained unanimous wins – beating Faris Agba (Cricklewood) and Hadley Peacock (MK Victors) respectively, Shannon Smith (14) turned in a strangely subdued display as she was out-boxed by Paige Hoile (Uxbridge ABC) over three rounds and there was no 14th birthday present for Alfie ‘Bubba’ Smith.

He was stopped in the opening round of his bout after walking onto a tremendous right hand from Taylor Masters (Cricklewood ABC).

The event was rounded off by a high-profile debut of Henry Hide, the son of former world heavyweight champion Herbie Hide.

The 19 year old from the Norwich Lads club produced a polished display to comfortably see off Jack Course from Dagenham on points.