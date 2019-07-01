Shannon Smith took on Hannah May Anderson in a skills bout. Shannon Smith took on Hannah May Anderson in a skills bout.

The Eaton Socon club staged a dozen bouts - all of which went the full distance - at their Bill's Gym base which served up some terrific action in sizzling temperatures.

And there were plenty of success stories for New Saints ABC in their own ring including a victory in the top-of-the-bill contest.

That was provided by 17 year-old Jack Lovesey as he saw off Peterborough Police rival Dominic Ciani on a unanimous decision.

Bill Davis also caught the eye of the judges as he followed up his recent East Midlands Box Cup triumph with another impressive outing.

Bill Davis produced a polished performance against Jude Binding.

The highly-rated 13 year-old earned a unanimous decision against the tough Jude Binding from Billericay.

Just being in the ring at all was a triumph or Mackenzie Lafferty-Brennan with the 14 year-old making his debut after battling to overcome an eating disorder.

Lafferty-Brown boxed superbly against Billericay opponent Ryan Donnelly in a skills contest while Shannon Smith, also 14, punched her way back into top form.

Smith, who had contemplating giving up the sport after a run of defeats, stepped back to skills level and gave an excellent account of herself against Hannah May Anderson (Peterborough Police).

Mackenzie Lafferty-Brennan made an excellent debut in the ring.

But another East Midlands Box Cup champion, Alfie Smith, was on the wrong end of a split decision following a hard-fought contest against Danny Lynch from the Sherringtons club in Birmingham.

New Saints donated £316 of proceeds from the show to the Ringside Rest & Care charity which is funding a care home for retired boxers in need of support.

It marked the end of New Saints' most successful campaign to date as they provided two finalists at national championship level, three winners of Box Cup events and six Eastern Counties champions. The club's boxers have featured in a total of 78 bouts and claimed 56 victories in all.

Jack Lovesey celebrates his unanimous decision against Dominic Ciani.

New Saints have also been awarded Clubmark accredition. That status will help them in future grant-assisted projects.