The 21 year-old stretched his unbeaten professional record to nine fights with a points success against Oscar Amador in Peterborough.

Smith was too classy for his Nicaraguan opponent as he made his first outing for almost a year on the undercard of Chatteris man Jordan Gill’s WBA International featherweight title triumph.

“It felt great to be back in the ring,” said Smith. “It was good to be part of a big show and to keep my unbeaten record going.

“I had fantastic support as always and hopefully I can now kick on from here.”

Full report and reaction in the Hunts Post on Wednesday