The St Ives lightweight star steps through the ropes for the first time in almost a year this Saturday night.

Smith faces Nicaraguan opponent Oscar Amador on a big Matchroom Boxing show - being screened by Sky Sports - at the East of England Arena in Peterborough.

And the 21 year-old, whose promising career was held up in the past by severe anxiety issues, insists he could not be in better condition – both physically and mentally – ahead of his ninth professional outing.

“Saturday can’t come soon enough,” said Smith, who is based in London while training at West Ham Boxing Club under the tutelage of Barry Smith.

“I’m making the weight with ease, I’m in a really good place right now and I’m more than ready to remind everyone what I can do.

“It’s probably the toughest fight I’ve had and it comes after virtually a full year out. I’m not going to put any pressure on myself, but I’m fired up and want to take this guy out.

“I’ve seen footage of him. He’s game as you like and throws some wild swings, so it’s a case of being smart, being patient and picking my moment.

“I’ve been hurting people in sparring, so I know what damage I can on fight night.

“I want to make a statement, give my career some momentum and start to put myself in a position to challenge for titles.”

Amador, from Nicaraguan capital Managua but based in the Spanish city of Barcelona, has won 10 of his 22 fights.

He has faced some decent rivals, including British champion Lewis Ritson who stopped him in three rounds last summer.

Smith expects to be cheered on by an army of local fans after selling around 250 tickets for the fight.

He is grateful for the backing of sponsors Coverspan Ltd, Smith & Smith Builders, D A Green & Sons, Priority Home Improvements and Dalrod.