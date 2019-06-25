The 12 year-old triumphed in his category at the multi-national Hull Box Cup event last weekend.

Doe saw off county champions from Kent and Sussex at the quarter-final and semi-final stages respectively before completing his march to victory by beating Scottish opponent Callum Wright in the final with a unanimous decision.

New Saints ABC stage a home show this Saturday (noon start) at their Bill's Gym base in Little End Road, Eaton Socon.

Alfie Smith, Bill David, Jack Lovesey, Harrison Brown, Alfie Davis, Shannon Smith, Reuben Gaskin and Josh Saunders all set to be in action.