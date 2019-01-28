The unbeaten St Ives lightweight star returns to the ring on a big Matchroom Boxing show in Peterborough on March 2.

And he hopes it will very much be a case of third time lucky for his stop-start career when climbing through the ropes at the East of England Arena and in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Smith took time out of the sport in 2017 after suffering from serious anxiety and then fought only once in 2018 - almost a year ago in March - when becoming disillusioned with a lack of opportunities.

But the 21 year-old, winner of all eight of his professional outings, is now determined to make up for lost time.

He said: “This is a huge opportunity for me. It’s come out of the blue but I’m determined to take it.

“The chance to fight on a TV show is massively exciting and the fact it is so close to home means I’ll hopefully have lots of support.

“I’ve been back in the gym for the last two-or-theee weeks and I’m already feeling sharp.

“I’m not going to lie - I still have good and bad days when it comes to anxiety.

“But I won’t let it beat me and the same applies to my opponent - whoever it may be - on March 2.

“I’ve had a few hold-ups in my career but this time I’m going at it full blast to get to where I want to be.

“I believe I’m good enough to fight for titles and this fight is the first step towards making that happen.”

Smith is again being trained by Barry Smith at the West Ham Boxing Club in London.

The Peterborough event will be headlined by unbeaten Chatteris star Jordan Gill’s first Commonwealth featherweight title defence.

Former St Neots star Tommy Martin, who was forced to retire after suffering a bleed on the brain, is involved in the promotion of the show.

Martin won English and WBA Continental super lightweight titles before his career was cut cruelly short at the age of just 22.

Tickets for the show are priced at £40 and available from Smith on 07801 996990.