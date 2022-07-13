More history for Hunts Bowls youngsters while St Neots get set to host Commonwealth Games favourites

There was joy for the Huntingdonshire Bowls U25 EBF team as they reached the national finals for just the second time in their history.

Their previous appearance in 2018 brought the title and this year they have battled past larger counties like Norfolk and Suffolk to seal their spot at Skegness next month.

Team manager Alan Blackley said: "I am very proud. We have a wide range of ages and experience in the squad and I think we have a healthy outlook for the next five to 10 years in this competition.

"I now have a nice headache of only being able to pick nine players from a possible 14 to play the final."

St Neots Outdoor Bowling Club play at St Anselm Place. - Credit: ST NEOTS BOWLS

There are big matches coming up closer to home to - with a national squad using St Neots as part of their preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

Bowls Australia will take on Cambridgeshire at the St Anselm Place-based club on July 20 in two games, starting at 3pm.

Then, between August 5 and 7, the club will host the the Bowls England Regional Finals in the over 55 singles, pairs and champion of champion singles, each day starting at 10am.

All spectators are welcome.